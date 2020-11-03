Barrington Thinks Blucora’s Stock is Going to Recover

Barrington analyst Alexander Paris maintained a Buy rating on Blucora (BCOR) today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.94, close to its 52-week low of $8.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.2% and a 36.6% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Technical Institute, American Public Education, and Adtalem Global Education.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Blucora is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.00.

The company has a one-year high of $26.51 and a one-year low of $8.37. Currently, Blucora has an average volume of 374.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BCOR in relation to earlier this year.

Blucora, Inc. engages in the provision of technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small businesses, and tax professionals. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment distributes products and services through financial advisors who affiliate with HD Vest’s subsidiaries as independent contractors. The Tax Preparation segment offers digital do-it-yourself tax preparation solutions. The company brands include TaxAct and HD Vest. Blucora was founded in March 1996 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.