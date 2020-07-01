Barrington Thinks Blucora’s Stock is Going to Recover

Barrington analyst Alexander Paris maintained a Buy rating on Blucora (BCOR) today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.42, close to its 52-week low of $8.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -3.3% and a 39.5% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as American Public Education, Adtalem Global Education, and Franklin Covey Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Blucora is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $18.00.

Based on Blucora’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $263 million and GAAP net loss of $315 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $226 million and had a net profit of $62.17 million.

Blucora, Inc. engages in the provision of technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small businesses, and tax professionals. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment distributes products and services through financial advisors who affiliate with HD Vest’s subsidiaries as independent contractors. The Tax Preparation segment offers digital do-it-yourself tax preparation solutions. The company brands include TaxAct and HD Vest. Blucora was founded in March 1996 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.