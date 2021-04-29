Barrington Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Fluent (FLNT)

In a report issued on April 20, James Goss from Barrington maintained a Hold rating on Fluent (FLNT). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 46.8% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Lions Gate Entertainment Class A, Clear Channel Outdoor, and Nexstar Media Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Fluent with a $7.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $8.50 and a one-year low of $1.54. Currently, Fluent has an average volume of 1.59M.

Fluent, Inc. provides scalable, data-driven performance marketing and customer acquisition services. It creates marketing programs. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.