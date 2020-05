Barrington Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Copart (CPRT)

Barrington analyst Gary Prestopino maintained a Hold rating on Copart (CPRT) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $84.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 40.8% success rate. Prestopino covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bottomline Technologies, PowerFleet, and Cars.

Copart has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $84.67, implying a 6.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Stephens also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

Based on Copart’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $575 million and net profit of $169 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $485 million and had a net profit of $131 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 28 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CPRT in relation to earlier this year.

Copart, Inc. engages in the provision of online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It provides vehicle sellers with a full range of services to process and sell vehicles primarily over the internet through Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology. The company sells the vehicles principally to licensed vehicle dismantlers, rebuilders, repair licensees, used vehicle dealers, and exporters and at certain locations, as well as to general public. Its services include online seller access, salvage estimation services, estimating services, end-of-life vehicle processing, virtual insured exchange, transportation services, vehicle inspection stations, on-demand reporting, DMV processing, and vehicle processing programs. It operates through the United States and International segments. The company was founded by Willis J. Johnson in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.