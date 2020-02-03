Barrington Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Cimpress (CMPR)

In a report released today, Kevin Steinke from Barrington maintained a Hold rating on Cimpress (CMPR). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $119.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Steinke is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 57.1% success rate. Steinke covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cross Country Healthcare, Cra International, and Icf International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cimpress is a Hold with an average price target of $130.00, representing a 5.2% upside. In a report issued on January 30, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

Based on Cimpress’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $20.03 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $69.01 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 17 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CMPR in relation to earlier this year.

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. Its business includes BuildASign, Drukwerkdeal, Exaprint, National Pen, Pixartprinting, Printi, Vistaprint and WIRmachenDRUCK. The company was founded by Robert S. Keane in January 1995 and is headquartered in Dundalk, Ireland.