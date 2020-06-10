Barrington Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Virtusa (VRTU)

Barrington analyst Vincent Colicchio maintained a Buy rating on Virtusa (VRTU) today and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $32.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Colicchio is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.5% and a 45.5% success rate. Colicchio covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Exlservice Holdings, Sykes Enterprises, and HealthStream.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Virtusa is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $39.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $52.81 and a one-year low of $19.48. Currently, Virtusa has an average volume of 271.5K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Virtusa Corp. engages in the provision of information technology consulting, technology implementation, and application outsourcing services. Its services includes business process management, application services, infrastructure management, enterprise information management, independent validation services, platforming, mobility, enterprise resource planning, business consulting, customer experience management, and cloud. The company was founded by Krishan A. Canekeratne, Tushara Canekeratne and John Gillis in November 1996 and is headquartered in Westborough, MA.