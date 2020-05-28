Barrington Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Virtusa (VRTU)

In a report released today, Vincent Colicchio from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on Virtusa (VRTU), with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $30.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Colicchio is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -6.1% and a 41.8% success rate. Colicchio covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Exlservice Holdings, Sykes Enterprises, and HealthStream.

Virtusa has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $39.50, which is a 21.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 14, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

Virtusa’s market cap is currently $964.8M and has a P/E ratio of 20.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -28.40.

Virtusa Corp. engages in the provision of information technology consulting, technology implementation, and application outsourcing services. Its services includes business process management, application services, infrastructure management, enterprise information management, independent validation services, platforming, mobility, enterprise resource planning, business consulting, customer experience management, and cloud. The company was founded by Krishan A. Canekeratne, Tushara Canekeratne and John Gillis in November 1996 and is headquartered in Westborough, MA.