Barrington Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Transact Technologies (TACT)

Barrington analyst Christopher Howe reiterated a Buy rating on Transact Technologies (TACT) today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Howe is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 35.9% and a 72.2% success rate. Howe covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Commercial Vehicle Group, Standex International, and Columbus Mckinnon.

Transact Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Transact Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $7.3 million and GAAP net loss of $867K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $11.69 million and had a net profit of $384K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

TransAct Technologies, Inc. operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets. The company was founded in June 1996 and is headquartered in Hamden, CT.