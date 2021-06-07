Barrington Sticks to Their Buy Rating for New Beginnings Acquisition (NBA)

In a report issued on June 4, Christopher Howe from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on New Beginnings Acquisition (NBA), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Howe is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 40.5% and a 69.0% success rate. Howe covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Commercial Vehicle Group, Standex International, and Columbus Mckinnon.

New Beginnings Acquisition has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.00.

New Beginnings Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.