Barrington Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Marcus (MCS)

Barrington analyst James Goss reiterated a Buy rating on Marcus (MCS) today and set a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 57.0% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Clear Channel Outdoor, Lions Gate Ent Cl A, and Sirius XM Holdings.

Marcus has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $40.50.

Based on Marcus’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $14.29 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $8.72 million.

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres, Hotels & Resorts, and Corporate Items. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.