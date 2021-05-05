Barrington Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Marcus (MCS)

In a report released today, James Goss from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on Marcus (MCS), with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $18.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.6% and a 45.9% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Lions Gate Entertainment Class A, Clear Channel Outdoor, and Nexstar Media Group.

Marcus has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.00.

Based on Marcus’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $36.7 million and GAAP net loss of $39.02 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $207 million and had a net profit of $7.8 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MCS in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in March 2021, Douglas Neis, the CFO & Treasurer of MCS bought 54,000 shares for a total of $664,680.

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts. The company was founded by Ben Marcus on November 1, 1935 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.