Barrington Sticks to Their Buy Rating for K12 (LRN)

In a report released today, Alexander Paris from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on K12 (LRN), with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.20, close to its 52-week low of $16.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.9% and a 45.9% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as American Public Education, Adtalem Global Education, and Franklin Covey Company.

K12 has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.50, which is a 32.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

Based on K12’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $9.73 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $23.71 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LRN in relation to earlier this year.

K12, Inc. is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name.