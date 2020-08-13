Barrington Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Gray Television (GTN)

Barrington analyst James Goss reiterated a Buy rating on Gray Television (GTN) today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -4.5% and a 43.4% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Lions Gate Entertainment, Clear Channel Outdoor, and Nexstar Media Group.

Gray Television has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.00, which is a 48.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 10, Noble Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $23.07 and a one-year low of $8.53. Currently, Gray Television has an average volume of 843.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 47 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of GTN in relation to earlier this year.

Gray Television, Inc. is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States. The Production Companies segment includes the production of television and event content. The company was founded in January 1897 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.