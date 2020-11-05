Barrington Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Barrett Business Services (BBSI)

In a report released today, Vincent Colicchio from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on Barrett Business Services (BBSI), with a price target of $78.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $64.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Colicchio is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 58.0% success rate. Colicchio covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Exlservice Holdings, Insight Enterprises, and Sykes Enterprises.

Barrett Business Services has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $81.00.

Based on Barrett Business Services’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $201 million and net profit of $11.51 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $231 million and had a net profit of $13.91 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Most recently, in August 2020, Jon Justesen, a Director at BBSI sold 2,000 shares for a total of $116,140.

Barrett Business Services, Inc. engages in the provision of business management solutions, human resource outsourcing, and management consulting. Its services include payroll processing, employee benefits, workers’ compensation coverage, risk management and workplace safety programs, human resource administration, recruiting, and permanent placement. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Vancouver, WA.