Barrington Sticks to Their Buy Rating for American Public Education (APEI)

Barrington analyst Alexander Paris reiterated a Buy rating on American Public Education (APEI) today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $29.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 51.2% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Technical Institute, Adtalem Global Education, and Grand Canyon Education.

American Public Education has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $42.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on American Public Education’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $79.13 million and net profit of $2.64 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $67.89 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.64 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 74 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of APEI in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

American Public Education, Inc. engages in the provision of online and on-campus postsecondary education. It operates through the American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing segments. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc., other corporate activities, and minority investments. The Hondros College of Nursing segment concerns health science and technology focused programs. The company was founded by James P. Etter in 1991 and is headquartered in Charles Town, WV.