Barrington Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Woodward (WWD)

In a report released today, Christopher Howe from Barrington maintained a Hold rating on Woodward (WWD). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $107.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Howe is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.6% and a 68.9% success rate. Howe covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Commercial Vehicle Group, Standex International, and Columbus Mckinnon.

Woodward has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $102.75, a -5.2% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

Based on Woodward’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $524 million and net profit of $38.47 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $752 million and had a net profit of $66.11 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WWD in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in September 2020, Chad Robert Preiss, the Business Unit President of WWD sold 11,500 shares for a total of $980,608.

Woodward, Inc. engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the Aerospace and Industrial segment. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air, combustion and motion control. The Industrial segment includes the design and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air, fluids, gases, electricity, motion, and combustion. The company was founded by Amos W. Woodward in 1870 and is headquartered in Fort Collins, CO.