Barrington Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Ritchie Bros (RBA)

Barrington analyst Gary Prestopino maintained a Hold rating on Ritchie Bros (RBA) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $62.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 43.3% and a 60.6% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kar Auction Services, Points International, and Liquidity Services.

Ritchie Bros has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $63.59, implying a 0.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 11, National Bank also downgraded the stock to Hold with a C$80.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $78.64 and a one-year low of $38.80. Currently, Ritchie Bros has an average volume of 676K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 137 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of RBA in relation to earlier this year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc. is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service. The Ritchie Bros. Financial Services segment refers to the financial brokerage service. The Mascus segment includes online listing service. The company was founded by David Edward Ritchie in 1958 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.