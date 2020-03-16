Barrington Sticks to Its Hold Rating for IAA (IAA)

Barrington analyst Gary Prestopino maintained a Hold rating on IAA (IAA) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.96, close to its 52-week low of $32.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -6.3% and a 32.8% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as US Auto Parts Network, Kar Auction Services, and Liquidity Services.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for IAA with a $46.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on IAA’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $41.8 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $46.6 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

IAA, Inc. engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. The company was founded on June 19, 2018 and is headquartered in Westchester, IL.