Barrington Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Fluent (FLNT)

Barrington analyst James Goss reiterated a Hold rating on Fluent (FLNT) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.9% and a 45.0% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Clear Channel Outdoor, Nexstar Media Group, and National Cinemedia.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fluent is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.00.

The company has a one-year high of $8.50 and a one-year low of $1.54. Currently, Fluent has an average volume of 1.41M.

Fluent, Inc. provides scalable, data-driven performance marketing and customer acquisition services. It creates marketing programs. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.