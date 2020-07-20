Barrington Sticks to Its Hold Rating for AMC Entertainment (AMC)

In a report released today, James Goss from Barrington reiterated a Hold rating on AMC Entertainment (AMC). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -3.6% and a 43.9% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Lions Gate Entertainment, Clear Channel Outdoor, and Nexstar Media Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for AMC Entertainment with a $4.43 average price target, which is a 5.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 15, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $4.00 price target.

Based on AMC Entertainment’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $942 million and GAAP net loss of $2.18 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.2 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $130 million.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, D.C..The International Markets segment focuses its operations in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, and Denmark. The company was founded on June 6, 2007 and is headquartered in Leawood, KS.

