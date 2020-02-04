Barrington Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Usio (USIO)

Barrington analyst Gary Prestopino maintained a Buy rating on Usio (USIO) today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.69, close to its 52-week low of $1.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.7% and a 49.5% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kar Auction Services, Liquidity Services, and Ritchie Bros.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Usio with a $4.75 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $3.82 and a one-year low of $1.56. Currently, Usio has an average volume of 14.99K.

USIO, Inc. engages in providing integrated payment solutions. It also offers prepaid card processing and program management services for various other card programs including incentive cards for clinical trial recipients, consumer gift cards, rebate cards, and various other card programs that can be branded or white labeled.