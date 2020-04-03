Barrington Sticks to Its Buy Rating for TEGNA (TGNA)

Barrington analyst James Goss reiterated a Buy rating on TEGNA (TGNA) today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -6.9% and a 41.5% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Clear Channel Outdoor, Nexstar Media Group, and Lions Gate Ent Cl A.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TEGNA is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $20.25.

TEGNA’s market cap is currently $2.47B and has a P/E ratio of 8.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -0.59.

TEGNA, Inc. engages in the provision of media services. It offers TEGNA Marketing Solutions, a one-stop shop that helps businesses through a suite of services and solutions that reach consumers across television, email, social and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA’s OTT advertising service. The company was founded by Frank E. Gannett in 1906 and is headquartered in Tysons, VA.