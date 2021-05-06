Barrington Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Superior Industries International (SUP)

Barrington analyst Gary Prestopino maintained a Buy rating on Superior Industries International (SUP) today and set a price target of $12.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.35, close to its 52-week high of $7.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 40.5% and a 58.1% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kar Auction Services, Points International, and Liquidity Services.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Superior Industries International is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Superior Industries International’s market cap is currently $162.4M and has a P/E ratio of -0.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1.01.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 16 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SUP in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Superior Industries International, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It offers its products to original equipment manufacturers for the automotive industry. The firm supplies cast aluminum wheels with wheel manufacturing operations in the United States and Mexico. The company also markets aluminum suspension and related underbody components. Superior Industries International was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

Read More on SUP: