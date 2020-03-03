Barrington Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Rosetta Stone (RST)

In a report released today, Alexander Paris from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on Rosetta Stone (RST), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -3.6% and a 38.1% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as American Public Education, Adtalem Global Education, and Franklin Covey Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Rosetta Stone with a $20.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $26.88 and a one-year low of $13.76. Currently, Rosetta Stone has an average volume of 134.6K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Rosetta Stone, Inc. engages in the provision of technology based language learning solutions. It develops, markets, and sells language learning solutions consisting of software products, online services, and audio practice tools under the Rosetta Stone brand.