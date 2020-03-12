Barrington Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Rosetta Stone (RST)

Barrington analyst Alexander Paris reiterated a Buy rating on Rosetta Stone (RST) today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.37, close to its 52-week low of $10.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -9.0% and a 31.6% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as American Public Education, Adtalem Global Education, and Franklin Covey Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Rosetta Stone is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $22.50, implying a 104.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $26.88 and a one-year low of $10.19. Currently, Rosetta Stone has an average volume of 136.9K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Rosetta Stone, Inc. engages in the provision of technology based language learning solutions. It develops, markets, and sells language learning solutions consisting of software products, online services, and audio practice tools under the Rosetta Stone brand.