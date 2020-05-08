Barrington Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Perdoceo Education (PRDO)

Barrington analyst Alexander Paris reiterated a Buy rating on Perdoceo Education (PRDO) today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -7.1% and a 36.8% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as American Public Education, Adtalem Global Education, and Franklin Covey Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Perdoceo Education with a $18.00 average price target.

Based on Perdoceo Education’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $158 million and net profit of $27.52 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $146 million and had a net profit of $14.07 million.

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU) segments. The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity, and healthcare management. The AIU segment provides academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, information technologies, education, and criminal justice. The company was founded by John M. Larson on January 5, 1994 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.