Barrington Sticks to Its Buy Rating for National Cinemedia (NCMI)

In a report released today, James Goss from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on National Cinemedia (NCMI), with a price target of $9.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 49.5% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Clear Channel Outdoor, Nexstar Media Group, and Lions Gate Ent Cl A.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for National Cinemedia with a $9.50 average price target, which is a 12.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 14, Wedbush also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $9.85 and a one-year low of $5.64. Currently, National Cinemedia has an average volume of 401K.

National CineMedia, Inc. is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.