Barrington Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Henry Schein (HSIC)

In a report released today, Michael Petusky from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on Henry Schein (HSIC), with a price target of $76.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $68.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Petusky is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 53.2% success rate. Petusky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Varian Medical Systems, Merit Medical Systems, and Anika Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Henry Schein with a $71.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $73.99 and a one-year low of $56.58. Currently, Henry Schein has an average volume of 1.02M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Henry Schein, Inc. engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments.