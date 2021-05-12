Barrington Sticks to Its Buy Rating for CuriosityStream (CURI)

In a report released today, James Goss from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on CuriosityStream (CURI), with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 44.7% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Clear Channel Outdoor, Nexstar Media Group, and National Cinemedia.

CuriosityStream has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.50, implying a 77.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Software Acquisition Group Inc is a blank check company.

Read More on CURI: