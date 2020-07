Barrington Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Carriage Services (CSV)

In a report released today, Alexander Paris from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on Carriage Services (CSV), with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.3% and a 41.9% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as American Public Education, Adtalem Global Education, and Franklin Covey Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Carriage Services with a $30.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Carriage Services’ market cap is currently $335.4M and has a P/E ratio of 89.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1.62.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 54 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CSV in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Carriage Services, Inc. provides funeral and cemetery services and products in the United States of America. It operates through the following segments: Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services. The Cemetery Operations segment provide interment rights and related merchandise, such as markers and outer burial containers. The company was founded by Melvin C. Payne in 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.