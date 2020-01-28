Barrington Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Bottomline Technologies (EPAY)

Barrington analyst Gary Prestopino maintained a Buy rating on Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) today and set a price target of $57.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $54.84, close to its 52-week high of $55.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 53.4% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as US Auto Parts Network, Kar Auction Services, and Liquidity Services.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Bottomline Technologies with a $54.70 average price target, a 1.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 22, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $63.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Bottomline Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $1.37 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $5.97 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 85 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EPAY in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc. engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other.