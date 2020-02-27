Barrington Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Barrett Business Services (BBSI)

Barrington analyst Vincent Colicchio maintained a Buy rating on Barrett Business Services (BBSI) today and set a price target of $102.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $65.47, close to its 52-week low of $64.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Colicchio is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 58.2% success rate. Colicchio covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sykes Enterprises, HealthStream, and Perficient.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Barrett Business Services with a $110.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $95.64 and a one-year low of $64.28. Currently, Barrett Business Services has an average volume of 37.81K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 41 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BBSI in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Anthony Meeker, a Director at BBSI bought 2,000 shares for a total of $26,760.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Barrett Business Services, Inc. engages in the provision of business management solutions, human resource outsourcing, and management consulting. Its services include payroll processing, employee benefits, workers’ compensation coverage, risk management and workplace safety programs, human resource administration, recruiting, and permanent placement.