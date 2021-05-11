Barrington Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Asure (ASUR)

Barrington analyst Vincent Colicchio maintained a Buy rating on Asure (ASUR) today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Colicchio is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.9% and a 62.7% success rate. Colicchio covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Transact Technologies, Insight Enterprises, and Exlservice Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Asure is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $11.00, representing a 41.0% upside. In a report released today, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $9.25 and a one-year low of $5.77. Currently, Asure has an average volume of 101.8K.

Asure Software, Inc. engages in the provision of workforce management software solutions and services. It offers cloud-based software-as-a-service solutions under the AsureSpace and AsureForce brands. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

