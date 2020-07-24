Barrington Remains a Hold on Woodward (WWD)

Barrington analyst Christopher Howe maintained a Hold rating on Woodward (WWD) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $80.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Howe is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.1% and a 62.5% success rate. Howe covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Commercial Vehicle Group, Standex International, and Columbus Mckinnon.

Woodward has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $79.67, a 0.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 10, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $69.00 price target.

Based on Woodward’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $720 million and net profit of $91.32 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $759 million and had a net profit of $77.58 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WWD in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Christopher Fawzy, the VP, Gen Counsel & Corp Sec of WWD sold 4,575 shares for a total of $328,485.

Woodward, Inc. engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the Aerospace and Industrial segment. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air, combustion and motion control. The Industrial segment includes the design and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air, fluids, gases, electricity, motion, and combustion. The company was founded by Amos W. Woodward in 1870 and is headquartered in Fort Collins, CO.