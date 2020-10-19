Barrington Remains a Hold on Fluent (FLNT)

In a report issued on October 16, James Goss from Barrington maintained a Hold rating on Fluent (FLNT). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -10.5% and a 37.0% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Lions Gate Entertainment Class A, Clear Channel Outdoor, and Nexstar Media Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fluent is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.00.

Based on Fluent’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $71.51 million and net profit of $452K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $70.56 million and had a net profit of $715K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 21 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of FLNT in relation to earlier this year.

Fluent, Inc. provides scalable, data-driven performance marketing and customer acquisition services. It creates marketing programs. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.