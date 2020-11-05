Barrington Remains a Hold on Cinemark Holdings (CNK)

In a report released today, James Goss from Barrington reiterated a Hold rating on Cinemark Holdings (CNK). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.04, close to its 52-week low of $5.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss ‘ ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -10.3% and a 37.0% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Lions Gate Entertainment Class A, Clear Channel Outdoor, and Nexstar Media Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cinemark Holdings with a $14.50 average price target, representing a 71.6% upside. In a report released yesterday, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

Based on Cinemark Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $8.97 million and GAAP net loss of $170 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $958 million and had a net profit of $101 million.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.