Barrington Remains a Hold on AutoWeb (AUTO)

In a report released today, Gary Prestopino from Barrington maintained a Hold rating on AutoWeb (AUTO). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.91, close to its 52-week low of $0.50.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for AutoWeb with a $4.20 average price target.

Based on AutoWeb’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $28.55 million and GAAP net loss of $1.74 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $31.7 million and had a GAAP net loss of $18.04 million.

AutoWeb, Inc. engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles. The company offers the WebLeads+ and Payment Pro and other Leads program for sale transactions. AutoWeb was founded by John C. Bedrosian and Peter R. Ellis in January 1995 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.