Barrington Remains a Buy on ViacomCBS (VIAC)

In a report released today, James Goss from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on ViacomCBS (VIAC), with a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $29.45, close to its 52-week low of $29.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 57.0% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Clear Channel Outdoor, Lions Gate Ent Cl A, and Sirius XM Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ViacomCBS is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $46.46.

ViacomCBS’s market cap is currently $21.95B and has a P/E ratio of 4.63. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.65.

ViacomCBS, Inc. operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media.