Barrington Remains a Buy on Superior Uniform Group (SGC)

Barrington analyst Kevin Steinke maintained a Buy rating on Superior Uniform Group (SGC) today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $21.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Steinke is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.0% and a 50.9% success rate. Steinke covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cross Country Healthcare, Heritage-Crystal Clean, and Icf International.

Superior Uniform Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.00.

Superior Uniform Group’s market cap is currently $336.8M and has a P/E ratio of 10.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.83.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 23 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SGC in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in August 2020, Robin Hensley, a Director at SGC sold 31,800 shares for a total of $728,848.

Superior Group of Cos., Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products; Remote Staffing Solutions; and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment consists of the sale of uniforms and related items. The Remote Staffing Solutions segment comprises sale of staffing solutions. The Promotional Products segment focuses in the sale of promotional products and other branded merchandise. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered Seminole, FL.