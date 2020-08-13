Barrington Remains a Buy on Superior Industries International (SUP)

Barrington analyst Gary Prestopino maintained a Buy rating on Superior Industries International (SUP) today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 52.5% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kar Auction Services, Points International, and Liquidity Services.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Superior Industries International with a $7.00 average price target.

Based on Superior Industries International’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $301 million and GAAP net loss of $190 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $352 million and had a net profit of $7.27 million.

Superior Industries International, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It offers its products to original equipment manufacturers for the automotive industry. The firm supplies cast aluminum wheels with wheel manufacturing operations in the United States and Mexico. The company also markets aluminum suspension and related underbody components. Superior Industries International was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.