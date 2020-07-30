Barrington Remains a Buy on Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI)

In a report released today, James Goss from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI), with a price target of $7.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -3.9% and a 43.3% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Lions Gate Entertainment, Clear Channel Outdoor, and Nexstar Media Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sirius XM Holdings with a $6.51 average price target, representing a 7.2% upside. In a report issued on July 21, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.50 price target.

Sirius XM Holdings’ market cap is currently $25.88B and has a P/E ratio of 25.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -3.25.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc. is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation and SiriusXM Marine. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.