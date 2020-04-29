Barrington Remains a Buy on PRGX Global (PRGX)

In a report released today, Alexander Paris from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on PRGX Global (PRGX), with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -7.0% and a 35.7% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as American Public Education, Adtalem Global Education, and Franklin Covey Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PRGX Global with a $7.13 average price target, representing a 52.0% upside. In a report issued on April 14, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.25 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on PRGX Global’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $46.69 million and GAAP net loss of $4.4 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $49.63 million and had a net profit of $7.86 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

PRGX Global, Inc. is a business analytics and information services company. It operates through following segments: Recovery Audit Services-Americas, Recovery Audit Services-Europe/Asia-Pacific, and Adjacent Services. The Recovery Audit Services -Americas segment provides recovery audit services in U.S., Canada and Latin America. The Recovery Audit Services-Europe/Asia-Pacific segment provides recovery audit services other than healthcare claims recovery audit services in Europe, Asia and the Pacific region. The Adjacent Services segment is provided to clients on a global basis. PRGX Global was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.