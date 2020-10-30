Barrington Remains a Buy on Perficient (PRFT)

Barrington analyst Vincent Colicchio maintained a Buy rating on Perficient (PRFT) today and set a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $39.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Colicchio is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 53.3% success rate. Colicchio covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Exlservice Holdings, Insight Enterprises, and Sykes Enterprises.

Perficient has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $48.20, representing a 24.2% upside. In a report released today, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $46.00 price target.

Perficient’s market cap is currently $1.28B and has a P/E ratio of 36.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -16.47.

Perficient, Inc. engages in the provision of business optimization and industry solutions. Its solutions include analytics, custom applications, management consulting, commerce, content management, business integration, customer relationship management, portals & collaboration, platform implementations, business process management, enterprise data and business intelligence, enterprise performance management, enterprise mobile, cloud services and digital marketing. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.