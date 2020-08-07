Barrington Remains a Buy on Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A)

In a report released today, James Goss from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss ‘ ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -4.8% and a 42.2% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Clear Channel Outdoor, Nexstar Media Group, and Dolby Laboratories.

Lions Gate Entertainment has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.00, implying a 36.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 29, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $13.42 and a one-year low of $4.18. Currently, Lions Gate Entertainment has an average volume of 1.13M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 136 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LGF.A in relation to earlier this year.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, family entertainment, digital distribution, new channel platforms and international distribution and sales. It operates through the following business segments: Motion Pictures, Media Networks and Television Production. The Motion Pictures segment consists of the development and production of feature films, acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights, North American theatrical, home entertainment and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired, and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired. The Television Production segment involves in the development, production and worldwide distribution of television productions, including television series, television movies and mini-series and non-fiction programming. The Media Networks segment consists of starz networks, which includes the licensing of premium subscription video programming to U.S. multichannel video programming distributors; streaming services, which represents the Lionsgate legacy start-up direct to consumer streaming services on its subscription video-on-demand; and content & other, which includes the licensing of the Media Networks’ original series programming to digital media platforms, international television networks, home entertainment and other ancillary markets. The company was founded by Frank Guistra in 1987 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.