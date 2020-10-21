Barrington Remains a Buy on K12 (LRN)

In a report released today, Alexander Paris from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on K12 (LRN), with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $29.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.4% and a 39.6% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Technical Institute, American Public Education, and Adtalem Global Education.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for K12 with a $55.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $52.84 and a one-year low of $15.06. Currently, K12 has an average volume of 1.5M.

K12, Inc. is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J. Packard in 1999 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

