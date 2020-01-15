Barrington Remains a Buy on Icf International (ICFI)

In a report released today, Kevin Steinke from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on Icf International (ICFI), with a price target of $104.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $93.27, close to its 52-week high of $95.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Steinke is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 62.0% success rate. Steinke covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cross Country Healthcare, Echo Global Logistics, and Heidrick & Struggles.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Icf International is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $101.50.

The company has a one-year high of $95.24 and a one-year low of $61.26. Currently, Icf International has an average volume of 89.95K.

ICF International, Inc. engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.