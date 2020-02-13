Barrington Remains a Buy on Blucora (BCOR)

In a report released today, Alexander Paris from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on Blucora (BCOR), with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.4% and a 44.9% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Adtalem Global Education, Franklin Covey Company, and Grand Canyon Education.

Blucora has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.67.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $37.17 and a one-year low of $18.40. Currently, Blucora has an average volume of 329.5K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Blucora, Inc. engages in the provision of technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small businesses, and tax professionals. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments.