Barrington Remains a Buy on Barrett Business Services (BBSI)

Barrington analyst Vincent Colicchio maintained a Buy rating on Barrett Business Services (BBSI) today and set a price target of $86.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $74.25, close to its 52-week high of $79.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Colicchio is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.8% and a 62.4% success rate. Colicchio covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Transact Technologies, Exlservice Holdings, and Insight Enterprises.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Barrett Business Services with a $87.00 average price target, a 20.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $88.00 price target.

Barrett Business Services’ market cap is currently $561.7M and has a P/E ratio of 17.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.02.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Last month, Gerald Blotz, the EVP & COO of BBSI bought 3,750 shares for a total of $56,363.

Barrett Business Services, Inc. engages in the provision of business management solutions, human resource outsourcing, and management consulting. Its services include payroll processing, employee benefits, workers’ compensation coverage, risk management and workplace safety programs, human resource administration, recruiting, and permanent placement. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Vancouver, WA.