Barrington Remains a Buy on Asure (ASUR)

Barrington analyst Vincent Colicchio maintained a Buy rating on Asure (ASUR) today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Colicchio is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 53.5% success rate. Colicchio covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Exlservice Holdings, Sykes Enterprises, and HealthStream.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Asure with a $10.00 average price target.

Based on Asure’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $14.12 million and GAAP net loss of $3.94 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $17.27 million and had a GAAP net loss of $4.97 million.

Asure Software, Inc. engages in the provision of workforce management software solutions and services. It offers cloud-based software-as-a-service solutions under the AsureSpace and AsureForce brands. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.