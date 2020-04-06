Barrington Reiterates Their Buy Rating on Outfront Media (OUT)

In a report released today, James Goss from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on Outfront Media (OUT), with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.60, close to its 52-week low of $7.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -7.5% and a 41.3% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Clear Channel Outdoor, Nexstar Media Group, and Lions Gate Ent Cl A.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Outfront Media with a $24.50 average price target, a 131.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 26, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

Based on Outfront Media’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $488 million and net profit of $45 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $452 million and had a net profit of $57.2 million.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc. engages in the business of providing leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites across the United States, Canada and Latin America. It operates through the following segments: U. S. Billboard and Transit; International; and Sports Marketing. The company was founded on June 20, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

